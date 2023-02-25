Court awards death sentence in a murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Akram announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the accused, Adeel Ahmed Butt.

According to the prosecution, the convict had stabbed the victim, Adnan Shabir, to death.

A case was registered against the convict at the Airport Police Station in 2020.