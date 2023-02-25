Court Awards Death Sentence In A Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:36 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Akram announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the accused, Adeel Ahmed Butt.
According to the prosecution, the convict had stabbed the victim, Adnan Shabir, to death.
A case was registered against the convict at the Airport Police Station in 2020.