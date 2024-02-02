Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence In Abducting, Killing Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 09:25 PM

The Court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man on kidnapping and killing a girl and imposed fine of Rs.0.2 million to pay damages as compensation

The Court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man on kidnapping and killing a girl and imposed fine of Rs.0.2 million to pay damages as compensation.

The court announced death sentence to accused during hearing for abducting and killing a girl on September 13, 2022, in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station.

According to details, a police station in Wah Cantt filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), against the accused Tipu Meer, for kidnapping his fiance and killing her.

Police had located the suspect by using mobile data, and during questioning, the accused was declared guilty of crime. During the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence against the accused proving Tipu Meer, guilty of

girl's cold-blooded murder. Additionally, the offender was asked to pay damages of Rs. 0.2 million.

