Court awards death sentence in child abuse case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A Session Court on Wednesday convicted a man of abusing a child and awarded death sentence and imposed Rs 3 lac fine.

The accused Sohail Ayaz was found guilty of subjecting a 14 years boy, Zeeshan Faraz for abusing.

Additional Session Judge Jhangir Ali Gondal pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The court besides awarding the death sentence also announced three times lifetime imprisonment.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 500, 000 as compensation to the victim Zeeshan Faraz.

The Court also awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 lac to the co-accused Khurram Tahir in the case.

The Rawat police had registered the case against the accused under section 367A/377/337J/363 and 292-C, PPC in November 2020.