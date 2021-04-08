UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

Court awards death sentence in murder case

The Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra on Thursday awarded a death sentence to murderer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra on Thursday awarded a death sentence to murderer.

Muhammad Zoq Ul Hassan found guilty in a trial of killing of Muhammad Afzal in the area of Gujar Khan.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac besides awarding a death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge in March 2019.

Related Topics

Fine Gujar Khan March 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Swansea to boycott social media for a week in prot ..

1 minute ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

1 minute ago

Gulzar Shah appointed new Rawalpindi Commissioner

1 minute ago

Pakistan enters international capital market after ..

1 minute ago

Central African Republic Violence Complicates COVI ..

1 minute ago

Show biz stars, intellectuals receive COVID-19 jab ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.