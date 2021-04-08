Court awards death sentence in murder case

The Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra on Thursday awarded a death sentence to murderer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra on Thursday awarded a death sentence to murderer.

Muhammad Zoq Ul Hassan found guilty in a trial of killing of Muhammad Afzal in the area of Gujar Khan.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac besides awarding a death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge in March 2019.