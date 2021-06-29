Court awards death sentence in murder case

UrduPoint.com
The Additional Session Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to one accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to one accused in a murder case.

The accused Samson Maseeh was found guilty of killing Amonvial Nazeer in the area of Police Station Naseerabad.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 besides, awarding a death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over personal grudge in December 2019.

