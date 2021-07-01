Court awards death sentence in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Muzafar Nawaz Malik on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case.

The accused Faisal Zeb was found guilty of killing Naveed Ahmed in the area of Police station Chontra.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac on him besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge in September 2018.