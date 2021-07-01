UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Court awards death sentence in murder case

The Additional Session Judge Muzafar Nawaz Malik on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Muzafar Nawaz Malik on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case.

The accused Faisal Zeb was found guilty of killing Naveed Ahmed in the area of Police station Chontra.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac on him besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a personnel grudge in September 2018.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine September 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Euro 2020 comes first - even in rugby-mad South Af ..

20 seconds ago

US, Its Allies Turning Black Sea Into Confrontatio ..

22 seconds ago

Brazil Auto Parts Giant Agrees to Revise Teksid Ta ..

25 seconds ago

Govt. employees barred from bidding, tendering of ..

27 seconds ago

37 contractual employees of MDA regularized

5 minutes ago

Heatstroke centre set up for older people

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.