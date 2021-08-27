UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:18 PM

Court awards death sentence in murder case

The Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder and dacoity case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder and dacoity case.

The accused Rameez alias bila was found guilty of killing a man in the area of Police station Ganjmandi.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 7,00,000 on him besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim during a dacoity incident.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Man Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

Two die, six injured in Balanari clash

Two die, six injured in Balanari clash

3 minutes ago
 Paris Confirms Conducting Negotiations With Taliba ..

Paris Confirms Conducting Negotiations With Taliban on Evacuation Issues - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 Philippines Secures 195Mln COVID Vaccine Doses Eno ..

Philippines Secures 195Mln COVID Vaccine Doses Enough to Immunize 90% - State Me ..

4 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi visits Zulfiqarabad Oil Tank ..

Administrator Karachi visits Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal

4 minutes ago
 PPP complains of code of conduct violations in CBP ..

PPP complains of code of conduct violations in CBP electioneering

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanist ..

Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.