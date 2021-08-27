Court awards death sentence in murder case

The Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder and dacoity case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder and dacoity case.

The accused Rameez alias bila was found guilty of killing a man in the area of Police station Ganjmandi.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 7,00,000 on him besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim during a dacoity incident.