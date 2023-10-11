Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

According to Police spokesman, Naeem Miraj had killed the victim Amad Ul Hassan over a minor dispute in April 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict after recording witnesses from both sides.

A case was registered against the convict at the Waris Khan Police Station.

