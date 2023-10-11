Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.
According to Police spokesman, Naeem Miraj had killed the victim Amad Ul Hassan over a minor dispute in April 2020.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict after recording witnesses from both sides.
A case was registered against the convict at the Waris Khan Police Station.