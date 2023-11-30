Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Zubair had killed the victim Wali Muhammad over a minor dispute.

After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the convict.

A case was registered against the convict at the Sadiqabad Police Station.

