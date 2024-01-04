Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) An Additional District and Session Judge has awarded death sentence and imposed Rs 500,000/- fine to an accused on charges of killing a man in March 2022, in a village of Muzaffargarh.

According to details, complainant Allah Ditta had stated in the FIR that accused Nadir was found involved in firing during ‘Jaaga’, a traditional pre-marriage ceremony in which relatives celebrate throughout the night, at Chak Mithan in district Muzaffargarh. He further stated that his deceased brother Irfan alias Haq Nawaz came out of the house to join the ceremony of accused Nadir Ali on Mar 31, 2022.

In the meantime, accused Nadir fired two shots from his weapon that hit Irfan below his chin causing his death on the spot.

During the hearing of the case, AD&SJ Tariq Maqsood awarded death sentence to the accused Nadir and ordered him to pay fine of Rs 500,000/- as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. The accused would also suffer six more months in jail in case of default. Meanwhile, a police spokesman said on Thursday that District Police Officer Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar commended the role of investigation officer for probing the case on merit.

APP/mkk/ifi

