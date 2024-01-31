Court Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused found guilty of killing his friend over petty dispute in Wah Cantonment area.
According to police sources, accused Muhammad Arsalan was found guilty of shooting his friend namely Jawad Ali, over a minor dispute.
Despite fleeing the crime scene, Police through using intelligence technique, had managed to apprehend accused Arsalan and presented him before the court for trial.
During the court trial, evidence was presented to fix punishment against the accused for murdering his friend.
In addition to death sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million for damages, police added.
