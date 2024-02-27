Court awards death sentence in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A district and sessions Court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Naseer had killed the victim Wahid Sajjad over a minor dispute.

After recording witnesses from both sides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 800,000 on the convict. A case was registered against the convict at the Taxila Police Station in 2022.