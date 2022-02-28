UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence, Life Imprisonment To 2 Accused

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to 2 accused

A District and Sessions Court, Taxila, on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court, Taxila, on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man.

The accused Sheraz Ahmed had killed Muhammad Waqas by firing in the Saddar Wah Police station area in 2020 over a land dispute.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 500,000 to the convict.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffar Nawaz Malik, while hearing a murder case, awarded life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 0.5 million toan accused Mussrat Hussain on charges of murder.

The accused had killed the victim Sadaat Ullah in a minor dispute in the area of Kallar Syedan Police Station in 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Murder Police Police Station Fine Man Kallar Syedan Taxila Saddar 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Police busted ATM skimming gang, recovered sophist ..

Police busted ATM skimming gang, recovered sophisticated equipment

9 minutes ago
 OGRA to hold public hearing in Faisalabad on Wedne ..

OGRA to hold public hearing in Faisalabad on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 LPG price increases by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kg cylind ..

LPG price increases by Rs318.74 per 11.8-kg cylinder

9 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Q ..

DC reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shabaz

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani people, centre of PM's independent forei ..

Pakistani people, centre of PM's independent foreign policy: Farrukh Habib

11 minutes ago
 FCAs in electricity bills to be absorbed as per PM ..

FCAs in electricity bills to be absorbed as per PM directives: Hammad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>