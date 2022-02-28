Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to 2 accused

A District and Sessions Court, Taxila, on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court, Taxila, on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man.

The accused Sheraz Ahmed had killed Muhammad Waqas by firing in the Saddar Wah Police station area in 2020 over a land dispute.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 500,000 to the convict.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffar Nawaz Malik, while hearing a murder case, awarded life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 0.5 million toan accused Mussrat Hussain on charges of murder.

The accused had killed the victim Sadaat Ullah in a minor dispute in the area of Kallar Syedan Police Station in 2021.