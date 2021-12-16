Court awards death sentence on four counts in murder case

Additional District & Sessions Judge Khushab Syed Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani Thursday awarded death sentence to one accused on four counts for killing his four nieces, in the Khushab police precincts

The prosecution said that on June 16, 2020, convict Muhammad Ameer, along with his two accomplices, gunned down his nieces, over a property dispute.

The local police arrested all three accused and presented challans in the court.

After hearing the arguments, the judge awarded death sentence to Muhammad Ameer on four counts, along with Rs 300,000 fine as compensation money. However, the court acquitted Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Tauqeer by giving them the benefit of doubt.