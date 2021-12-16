UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence On Four Counts In Murder Case

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:37 PM

Court awards death sentence on four counts in murder case

Additional District & Sessions Judge Khushab Syed Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani Thursday awarded death sentence to one accused on four counts for killing his four nieces, in the Khushab police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Khushab Syed Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani Thursday awarded death sentence to one accused on four counts for killing his four nieces, in the Khushab police precincts.

The prosecution said that on June 16, 2020, convict Muhammad Ameer, along with his two accomplices, gunned down his nieces, over a property dispute.

The local police arrested all three accused and presented challans in the court.

After hearing the arguments, the judge awarded death sentence to Muhammad Ameer on four counts, along with Rs 300,000 fine as compensation money. However, the court acquitted Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Tauqeer by giving them the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Khushab Money June 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner for peaceful, transparent LB election ..

Commissioner for peaceful, transparent LB elections in Peshawar Division

39 seconds ago
 German Regulator Never Received Documents Needed f ..

German Regulator Never Received Documents Needed for Nord Stream 2 Certification ..

42 seconds ago
 Extreme weather threat predicted for U.S. followin ..

Extreme weather threat predicted for U.S. following deadly tornadoes

43 seconds ago
 Rules, regulations in institutions to be amended: ..

Rules, regulations in institutions to be amended: Addl Secy

45 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG Working on Establishment of Germa ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Working on Establishment of German Subsidiary

3 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.