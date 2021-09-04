Court awards death sentence to a man for killing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced death to an accused in a murder case.

Raziq was found guilty of murdering his wife over a family dispute.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Asif Ijaz Malik pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 300,000 to the victim family. The case was registered with the Saddar Berooni police in 2019.