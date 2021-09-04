UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence To A Man For Killing Wife

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Court awards death sentence to a man for killing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced death to an accused in a murder case.

Raziq was found guilty of murdering his wife over a family dispute.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Asif Ijaz Malik pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 300,000 to the victim family. The case was registered with the Saddar Berooni police in 2019.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Wife Saddar 2019 Family Court

Recent Stories

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

10 minutes ago
 Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

10 minutes ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

11 minutes ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

11 minutes ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

11 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.