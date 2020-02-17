UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Sentence To A Murder Accused, Accomplice Released

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

Court awards death sentence to a murder accused, accomplice released

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Koral police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Koral police limits.

The Koral police produced the Challan of an accused Mubashir Ali s/o Nadeem Raza resident of Ghouri Town in the court who allegedly murdered Salman Akram in November last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments from both parties declared Mubashir guilty of the offense and awarded death sentence to the accused.

The court also released an accomplice by giving the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police November From Court

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Felt Constructive Changes in US Stance ..

5 minutes ago

Parents day ceremony at Cadet College Pano Aqil on ..

5 minutes ago

PKR weakens against dollar in interbank

6 minutes ago

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for education condoles with heirs ..

1 minute ago

Provincial ministers to hold open court in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.