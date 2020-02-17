Court awards death sentence to a murder accused, accomplice released

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Koral police limits.

The Koral police produced the Challan of an accused Mubashir Ali s/o Nadeem Raza resident of Ghouri Town in the court who allegedly murdered Salman Akram in November last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments from both parties declared Mubashir guilty of the offense and awarded death sentence to the accused.

The court also released an accomplice by giving the benefit of doubt.