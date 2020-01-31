Court awards death sentence to a murderer, two get life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A court here Friday convicted a man with death penalty and two others with life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case in Tando Bago, Badin district.

According to the details, the Model Criminal Trial Court convicted Ramzan Banglani with the death penalty after finding him guilty of killing Abdul Ghafoor Banglani.

Two other accused in the same murder case, Ghulam Sarwar and Yousuf, were awarded life imprisonment by the court.The court also slapped Rs.300,000 fine on each.

The convicts were shifted to Central Prison Hyderabad after pronouncement of the verdict.