UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Sentence To A Murderer, Two Get Life Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Court awards death sentence to a murderer, two get life imprisonment

A court here Friday convicted a man with death penalty and two others with life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case in Tando Bago, Badin district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A court here Friday convicted a man with death penalty and two others with life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case in Tando Bago, Badin district.

According to the details, the Model Criminal Trial Court convicted Ramzan Banglani with the death penalty after finding him guilty of killing Abdul Ghafoor Banglani.

Two other accused in the same murder case, Ghulam Sarwar and Yousuf, were awarded life imprisonment by the court.The court also slapped Rs.300,000 fine on each.

The convicts were shifted to Central Prison Hyderabad after pronouncement of the verdict.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Hyderabad Man Bago Same Badin Criminals 2015 Court

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

1 hour ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Delegation of newly elected body of Karachi Press ..

1 minute ago

All decisions of government are in favour of count ..

1 minute ago

Upper House's body calls for refurbishment of powe ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister contacts with Chinese counterpart ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.