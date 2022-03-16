Court awards death sentence to accused in child abuse, murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a child abuse and murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Muhammad Kashif, besides handing down the death penalty.

According to the prosecution, the accused raped and killed a ten year old child in the limits of the Airport police station in 2021.