Court awards death sentence to accused in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court Tharparkar, Wednesday, awarded death penalty to an accused for molesting and killing her sister in law.

According to details, the model court after finding Teekamchand Bheel guilty of physically assaulting her sister in law and later killing her awarded the capital punishment.