Court awards death sentence to accused in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Chaudary Tariq Javed Monday awarded a death sentence to one accused in a murder case.

The accused Aizaz Qureshi was found guilty of killing Jibran in the area of Police station Waris Khan.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac on him besides awarding a death sentence.

The convicted killed the victim over a financial transaction dispute in March 2020.