Court Awards Death Sentence To Man For Killing Wife

Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Court awards death sentence to man for killing wife

A District and Sessions court Rawalpindi on Friday awarded a death sentence to an accused of murdering his own wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions court Rawalpindi on Friday awarded a death sentence to an accused of murdering his own wife.

Bilal Asghar was found guilty of murdering his wife over a family dispute.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh to the victims family. The case was registered with the Chontra police in October 2019.

