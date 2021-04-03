Court awards death sentence to murderer in Hyderabad

The Model Criminal Trial Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to a murderer while sentencing the accomplice life in prison

According to details, the court found Ali Haider Khaskheli and Rafi Raza guilty of killing Noman Qambrani in an incident in Tando Muhammad Khan district 2 years ago.

The court pronounced death penalty on Khaskheli and life sentence on Raza in addition to payment of Rs100,000 fine.

A third accused person in the case, Ahsaan, is absconding.