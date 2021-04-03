UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Death Sentence To Murderer In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:12 PM

Court awards death sentence to murderer in Hyderabad

The Model Criminal Trial Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to a murderer while sentencing the accomplice life in prison

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence to a murderer while sentencing the accomplice life in prison.

According to details, the court found Ali Haider Khaskheli and Rafi Raza guilty of killing Noman Qambrani in an incident in Tando Muhammad Khan district 2 years ago.

The court pronounced death penalty on Khaskheli and life sentence on Raza in addition to payment of Rs100,000 fine.

A third accused person in the case, Ahsaan, is absconding.

Related Topics

Fine Tando Muhammad Khan Ali Haider Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Loeb helps Hamilton's X44 team top Extreme E quali ..

34 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

43 minutes ago

Own people's accountability most painful but essen ..

36 seconds ago

SCA urges Sindh govt to withdraw ban on cultivati ..

37 seconds ago

MS DHQ Okara Hospital suspended over poor performa ..

39 seconds ago

MPA Sharjil Memon assures launching endowment fund ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.