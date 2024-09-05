Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence To Six In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Court awards death sentence to six in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge Bhulwal, Rai Liaqat Ali Kharal on Thursday awarded death punishment to six accused in Phularwan murder case.

According to the prosecution,on August 29,2023 six accused-- Abu Baker, Shoaib Mushtaq, Aftab Mubarak, Mubashir Sardar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqas r/o Phularwan had killed Advocate Noor Muhammad Jaspal over domestic issue.

Phularwan police registered a case and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments,the court awarded death penalty to six accused and imposed fine of Rs 1 million each to them.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine August Million Court

Recent Stories

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

32 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan