Court awards death sentence to six in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge Bhulwal, Rai Liaqat Ali Kharal on Thursday awarded death punishment to six accused in Phularwan murder case.

According to the prosecution,on August 29,2023 six accused-- Abu Baker, Shoaib Mushtaq, Aftab Mubarak, Mubashir Sardar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqas r/o Phularwan had killed Advocate Noor Muhammad Jaspal over domestic issue.

Phularwan police registered a case and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments,the court awarded death penalty to six accused and imposed fine of Rs 1 million each to them.