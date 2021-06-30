Court awards death sentence to three accused

The District Session Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three accused in a quadruple murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Session Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three accused in a quadruple murder case. Mulazim Hussain, Wajid Hussain and Muhammad Jameel were found guilty of killing Ghulam Jailani, Ghulam Rasool, Altaf Hussain and Abdul Jabbar over a land dispute in the area of Tehsil Kahuta, in 2014.

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad, after recording evidence of the witnesses, final arguments by the defence and prosecution, pronounced the verdict. The Court also awarded rigorous imprisonment to another accused Majid Hussain in the case.

The convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 2 lac each.