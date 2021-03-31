Court awards death sentence to two accused in double murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Sial here on Wednesday awarded death sentence to two accused in double murder case.

Kalim u Rehman and his son Saim u Rehman were found guilty of killing two victims Shahzeb and Shabana Naz in the area of Kalar Syeda over property dispute.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 each on both besides awarding death sentence.

The convicted killed the victims in November,2017.