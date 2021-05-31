UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Death Sentence To Two Accused In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:51 PM

Court awards death sentence to two accused in murder case

The District Session Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to two accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The District Session Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to two accused in a murder case.

Ahmed Razzaq and Safeer Butt were found guilty of killing Saeed Ahmed during an attempted dacoity.

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution pronounced the verdict.

The Court also awarded 17 years imprisonment to both while the convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs 0.6 million each.

The case was registered with Saddar Beroni police

