Court awards death sentence to two for blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused namely Ayaz bin Tariq and Afaq Ahmad in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The accused were found guilty of posting offensive material online, leading to their conviction under multiple legal provisions.

The case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Cell Islamabad in 2021.

The court sentenced both accused to death under Section 295-C and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000. They were also sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 295-B. Additionally, the court awarded three years of imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine under Section 298-A.

Under Section 11 of PECA, the court sentenced both individuals to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.