Open Menu

Court Awards Death Sentence To Two For Blasphemous Content

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Court awards death sentence to two for blasphemous content

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused namely Ayaz bin Tariq and Afaq Ahmad in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused namely Ayaz bin Tariq and Afaq Ahmad in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The accused were found guilty of posting offensive material online, leading to their conviction under multiple legal provisions.

The case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Cell Islamabad in 2021.

The court sentenced both accused to death under Section 295-C and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000. They were also sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 295-B. Additionally, the court awarded three years of imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine under Section 298-A.

Under Section 11 of PECA, the court sentenced both individuals to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan