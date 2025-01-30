Court Awards Death Sentence To Two For Blasphemous Content
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused namely Ayaz bin Tariq and Afaq Ahmad in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to two accused namely Ayaz bin Tariq and Afaq Ahmad in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous content on social media.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.
The accused were found guilty of posting offensive material online, leading to their conviction under multiple legal provisions.
The case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Cell Islamabad in 2021.
The court sentenced both accused to death under Section 295-C and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000. They were also sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 295-B. Additionally, the court awarded three years of imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine under Section 298-A.
Under Section 11 of PECA, the court sentenced both individuals to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief20 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago