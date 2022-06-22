UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence To Two Murderers

Published June 22, 2022

Court awards death sentence to two murderers

A Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to two accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to two accused in a murder case.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema, while hearing the case, awarded death penalty to Humyion Khan and Noor Wali for killing the victim Naseeb Ullah by firing.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 each on both convicts.

The case was registered against the convicts in Taxila Police station in 2020.

