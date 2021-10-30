Court Awards Death Sentence,14 Years Imprisonment In A Murder Case
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:18 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema on Saturday awarded a death sentence and 14 years imprisonment to one accused in a murder case.
The accused Mohsin Shahzad had killed a citizen Osama and injured Zahid during a robbery at a bakery in the Taxila area.
After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded a death sentence on a charge of murder besides giving seven years imprisonment and a Rs 250,000 fine on accounts of the attempt of murder.
The convicted will have to spend seven more years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000 on robbery charges.
A case had been registered against the convicted in 2017 in Taxila Police station.