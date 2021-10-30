Court awards death sentence,14 years imprisonment in a murder case

The Additional Session Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema on Saturday awarded a death sentence and 14 years imprisonment to one accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema on Saturday awarded a death sentence and 14 years imprisonment to one accused in a murder case.

The accused Mohsin Shahzad had killed a citizen Osama and injured Zahid during a robbery at a bakery in the Taxila area.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court awarded a death sentence on a charge of murder besides giving seven years imprisonment and a Rs 250,000 fine on accounts of the attempt of murder.

The convicted will have to spend seven more years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000 on robbery charges.

A case had been registered against the convicted in 2017 in Taxila Police station.