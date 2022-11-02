UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentences To 2 Accused In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Court awards death sentences to 2 accused in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded two times death sentences to two accused in a double murder case in the Civil Lines Police station limits in 2021.

Both the convicted namely Imran and Adnan were found guilty of killing two victims, Waqar and Jhangir who reportedly had been killed over old enmity.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on both the convicted.

More Stories From Pakistan

