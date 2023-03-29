Additional District & Sessions Judge Mr. Irfan Ali Ujjan on Wednesday awarded death sentences to three accused namely Talib Sarghani, Abid Sarghani and Qurban Sarghani in Police Constable Nadeem Lashari's alleged murder case, here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Mr. Irfan Ali Ujjan on Wednesday awarded death sentences to three accused namely Talib Sarghani, Abid Sarghani and Qurban Sarghani in Police Constable Nadeem Lashari's alleged murder case, here.

The judge also ordered to pay a fine of fifteen lac rupees, and in case of default, the accused would suffer a further six months more.

All three accused were involved in the alleged murder case of Nadeem Lashari, who was serving then in the civil lines police station, Larkana. The case was registered at Sehar Police Station in 2021.

The reason of the said murder was quoted to be a dispute on land in the village Wada Mori.

Meanwhile, after the pronouncement of the verdict, the accused were shifted to Larkana Central Jail.