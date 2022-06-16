Court awards fine in power theft case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Sargodha Sarfraz Akhtar on Thursday sentenced fine of Rs 10,000 in a electricity theft case.

According to the prosecution, FESCO team along with police caught Naveed who was stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On which, FESCO team registered a case against the accused.

Jhal Chakian police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trail.

After proving the charges, the Judge Sarfraz Akhtar had awarded fine Rs 10,000to Naveed.