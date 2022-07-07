Court awards fine in power theft case

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sargodha Akhter Sarfraz Thursday sentenced fine of Rs10,000 in a power theft case.

According to the prosecution, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) company along with police caughtHafiz Riaz of chak 111-SB who was stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On which, Fesco team registered a case against the accused. Ata shaheed police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trail. After proving the charges. the Judge Akhter Sarfraz had awarded fine Rs10,000 to Hafiz Riaz.