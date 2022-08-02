Court awards fine in power theft case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Sargodha Sarfraz Akhtar on Tuesday awarded fine of Rs 15,000 in a electricity theft case.

According to the prosecution, FESCO team along with police caught Amir Shahzad who was stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On which, FESCO team registered a case against the accused.

Factory area police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court.

After proving the charges, the Judge had awarded fine Rs 15,000 to the accused.