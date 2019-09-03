UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Five Day Physical Remand Of Accused In Judge Video Case

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:20 PM

A judicial magistrate court in Islamabad on Tuesday awarded five days physical remand of three alleged accused of judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate court in Islamabad on Tuesday awarded five days physical remand of three alleged accused of judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced three accused Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yusaf and Ghulam Jillani before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kareem Kundi.

The accused were arrested on Monday by the FIA after rejection of their pre-arrest bail by the court of Prevention of Electronic Crime.

At the outset of the hearing, the FIA prosecutor prayed the court for five days physical remand of the accused by disclosing that non-bailable clauses were added in the cases registered against them.

The defense counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed the FIA's request for remand and termed the case registered against his clients as week where remand cannot be granted.

He maintained that the investigation team had not mentioned any role of his clients in the report as well as no evidence was available against them.

The court after listening to the parties approved the FIA's request of five days physical remand of the accused and ordered to present the accused before the court on Monday.

