Court awards five years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge, Chaudary Qasim Javed on Friday awarded five years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Ejaz Ahmed alias Sawati was found guilty of possessing 2200 grams of hashish and was arrested by Gujar Khan police in 2019.

After recording evidence and final arguments, the court awarded sentence and imposed fine of Rs 25,000.