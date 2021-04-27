UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Awards Four Time Death Sentence In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

Court awards four time death sentence in murder case

A District and Session court on Tuesday sentenced four time death sentence and two times rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in killing of three sisters and their brother over a family dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A District and Session court on Tuesday sentenced four time death sentence and two times rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in killing of three sisters and their brother over a family dispute.

According to details, the accused Gullam Abass killed the victims over a dispute of divorce between his brother Khurram Abbass and his wife Areej.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammd Afzal Majoka while hearing the arguments from both sides pronounced the verdict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.7 million on the convict.

Related Topics

Hearing Fine Divorce Wife Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

1 hour ago

Copper reaches decade-high near $10,000

1 minute ago

Two Spanish journalists, Irish man killed by 'terr ..

1 minute ago

Brazil Senate opens Bolsonaro Covid probe

1 minute ago

Embattled Philippine journalist wins UN press priz ..

1 minute ago

UN Security Council calls for civilian protection ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.