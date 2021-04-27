Court awards four time death sentence in murder case

A District and Session court on Tuesday sentenced four time death sentence and two times rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in killing of three sisters and their brother over a family dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A District and Session court on Tuesday sentenced four time death sentence and two times rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in killing of three sisters and their brother over a family dispute.

According to details, the accused Gullam Abass killed the victims over a dispute of divorce between his brother Khurram Abbass and his wife Areej.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammd Afzal Majoka while hearing the arguments from both sides pronounced the verdict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.7 million on the convict.