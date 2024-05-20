Court Awards Four Year Punishment In Drug Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Attock Court awarded four year punishment to a man for involvement in a drug peddling case on Monday.
According to details, accused Muhammad Asif was arrested by Jand Police in August 2022 under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, after the recovery of hashish and opium from his possession.
The judge announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both the defense and prosecution.
Asif was found guilty of possessing drugs and was subsequently sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined of Rs 20,000.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that Asif was caught red-handed while selling the contraband.
The prosecutor emphasized that Asif was charged with a heinous offense and did not deserve any leniency.
After completion of arguments, the court awarded the punishment and imposed fine.
