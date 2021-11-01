Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Shahzad Khan was found guilty of possessing 1400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Ratta Amral police during the ongoing year.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge announced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.