Court Awards Four Years Imprisonment To A Drug Dealer

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurram Saleem on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurram Saleem on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Asad Ejaz found guilty of possessing 1730 grams of hashish and was arrested by Kotli Sattian police in June 2021.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.

