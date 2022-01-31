Court awards four years imprisonment to a drug dealer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Noor Amin was found guilty of possessing 1100 grams of hashish and was arrested by Banni police in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.