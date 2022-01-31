UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Four Years Imprisonment To A Drug Dealer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Court awards four years imprisonment to a drug dealer

The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Noor Amin was found guilty of possessing 1100 grams of hashish and was arrested by Banni police in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.

Related Topics

Police Fine 2020

Recent Stories

Al-Huda Foundation hands over relief goods to Afgh ..

Al-Huda Foundation hands over relief goods to Afghan authorities

2 seconds ago
 Swabi to be made medical city: Asad Qaiser

Swabi to be made medical city: Asad Qaiser

3 seconds ago
 Sports goods exports witness 26.20 % increase

Sports goods exports witness 26.20 % increase

5 seconds ago
 Russia Asks UN Security Council to Vote on Holding ..

Russia Asks UN Security Council to Vote on Holding US-Proposed Meeting on Ukrain ..

7 seconds ago
 UNSC Votes to Proceed With Public Meeting on Ukrai ..

UNSC Votes to Proceed With Public Meeting on Ukraine, While Russia, China Oppose

5 minutes ago
 4 more persons died of Corona in KP

4 more persons died of Corona in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>