Court awards four years imprisonment to a drug dealer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Friday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Nauman was found guilty of possessing 1370 grams of hashish and was arrested by Kahutta police in 2021.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.