Court Awards Four Years Jail To Swindler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Special Judge Central Rana Zahid on Friday awarded four years jail to accused and imposed fine of 420,000 rupees to him in visa fraud case.

According to the prosecution, In 2022 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sargodha circle had lodged a case against Nasir Bashir alleging that he had taken Rs 4.

5 million from a citizen against fake Saudi Arab visa and fled.The police presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments,the judge awarded four years jail as well as imposed fine of Rs.420,000 as compensation.

The accused was on bail while FIA after following court orders arrested him and sent him to jail.

