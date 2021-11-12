UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Four Years,6-month Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Friday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case. Saeed Akhtar was found guilty of possessing 1420 grams of hashish and was arrested by Ratta Amral police

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted besides giving imprisonment sentence.

More Stories From Pakistan

