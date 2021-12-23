Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment to drug dealer

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case. Danish Khan was found guilty of possessing 1360 grams of hashish and was arrested by Saddar Beroni police in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.

