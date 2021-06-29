Court awards imprisonment in drug smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Tuesday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court(ANC) on Tuesday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Kaleemullah was found guilty of possessing 1400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in January 2021.

The Additional Session Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.