UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Iqbal Sipra on Saturday awarded 4 years and 6 month imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Sami Ullah was arrested by Pirwadahi Police in March, 2021 after recovery of 1400 grams Charas from his custody.

The Judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

