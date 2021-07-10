UrduPoint.com
Court Awards Imprisonment To Accused In Drug Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Saturday awarded 5 years and 6 month imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Saturday awarded 5 years and 6 month imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Shamrez Abbasi was found guilty of possessing 2400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in February 2021.

Additional Session Judge, Muzaffar Nawaz Malik pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted.

