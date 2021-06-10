Court awards imprisonment to drug peddler

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed on Thursday awarded four-and-a-half years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug case of Urban Area police station.

According to the prosecution, the police arrested Iftikhar Ahmed from Urban Area the last year and recovered large quantity of hashish from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and presented challansto the court for trial.

The court awarded four-and-a-half years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000.